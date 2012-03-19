FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco's Thai property fund up nearly 10 pct on debut
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 6 years

Tesco's Thai property fund up nearly 10 pct on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Tesco Pcl’s Thai unit’s property fund, Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, opened at 11 .40 baht o n their market debut on Monday, 9.6 per cent hig her tha n the offer price of 10.40 baht.

The world’s third-largest retailer had raised around $600 million from the listing of the Thai real estate assets in the country’s largest initial public offering since 2006. It said it would use the funds for expansion in the country.

The IPO price had been at the top end of the offer range.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.