Tesco talks on partnership options for Turkey business end without deal
May 27, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco talks on partnership options for Turkey business end without deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 27 (Reuters) - British retailer Tesco Plc’s talks with various companies on partnership options for its Turkey business ended without a deal, the company’s Turkish subsidiary Tesco Kipa said on Tuesday.

Tesco, the world’s No. 3 retailer by sales, had been in talks with several companies over a possible restructuring of its struggling business in Turkey, where it has been present since 2003 but has suffered poor trading from its 191 stores recently.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

