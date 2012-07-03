FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco may buy majority stake in Uyum Gida - paper
July 3, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Tesco may buy majority stake in Uyum Gida - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - British group Tesco, the world’s No.3 retailer, is interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida, Turkey’s Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Uyum Gida said last August it had signed a one-year confidentiality agreement with a foreign investment fund to look into options for the company.

Vatan said Tesco was the company which emerged from talks as the main candidate.

Uyum Gida has 50 shops, while Tesco bought a majority stake in Turkish retailer Kipa in 2003.

