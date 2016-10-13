FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Unilever CFO says price increases are normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Unilever Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said price increases taken to offset rising costs are a normal part of doing business, but he declined to comment specifically on a row with Tesco

“This is just devaluation-led cost increase, this is just quite normal,” Pitkethly told Reuters, a day after news emerged that Tesco, the country’s largest grocer, had removed some of its products, including Marmite spread, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Lynx body spray, from its website.

Britain’s vote in June to leave the European Union has led to a sharp fall in the value of its currency.

Pitkethly said Britain accounts for less than 5 percent of Unilever’s business.

Pitkethly also said the company was on track to reach its full-year performance targets, which call for full-year sales to grow 3-5 percent and for margins to improve in a historical range of 0.3-0.4 percentage points. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

