BRIEF-Tallinna: Administrative Regional court keeps in force decision of Competition Council
* Says judgement of Administrative Regional court of Republic of Latvia regarding KIA Auto and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
LONDON, March 9 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to reimburse 140,000 current and former staff members up to 40 pounds ($48.6) each after discovering an error in its payroll systems, it said on Thursday.
The supermarket group said it found the error during an internal review conducted as part of the implementation of a new payroll system. The total reimbursement costs are expected to be 9.7 million pounds.
"The review...found the voluntary contributions made by some colleagues to benefits such as pensions, childcare vouchers and cycle to work schemes, led to errors that resulted in their pay after salary sacrifice not reaching National Living Wage levels," Tesco said.
The firm said it has apologised to its staff and informed HM Revenue and Customs. ($1 = 0.8228 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* Says judgement of Administrative Regional court of Republic of Latvia regarding KIA Auto and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
FRANKFURT, March 10 German retailer Metro on Friday stuck with plans to split into two businesses by mid-year despite four lawsuits brought by shareholders against it.
SAO PAULO, March 10 French retailer Carrefour SA will open 70 new Express mini-markets in Brazil this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Friday from Paris, citing Chief Executive Officer Georges Plassat.