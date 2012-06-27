Aabar pulls out of Daimler investment in Tesla

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aabar took a step towards exiting its investment in electric car maker Tesla after partner Daimler confirmed it transferred direct control of a 3.1 percent stake in Tesla back to the sovereign wealth fund.

One person familiar with the situation said that Aabar would likely cash in on its stake, bought together with Daimler before Tesla went public.

“Daimler was informed very early and at their request we transferred their part of the jointly held stake in Tesla back to them,” a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday, confirming news reports earlier this week.

Daimler itself continues to hold its share of the stake in Tesla, equivalent to nearly 4.7 percent of the outstanding stock.

Tesla is supplying the electric powertrain for a battery-powered Mercedes B-Class compact car under development.