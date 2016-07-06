NHTSA probing July 1 crash of Tesla Model X in Pennsylvania

July 6 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a July 1 crash in Pennsylvania of a Tesla Model X "to determine whether automated functions were in use at the time of the crash," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

NHTSA said it was "collecting information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Tesla and the driver," a Michigan man. Tesla Motors in a brief statement on Wednesday said, "Based on the information we have now, we have no reason to believe that Autopilot had anything to do with this accident." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)