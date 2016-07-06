FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHTSA probing July 1 crash of Tesla Model X in Pennsylvania
July 6, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

NHTSA probing July 1 crash of Tesla Model X in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a July 1 crash in Pennsylvania of a Tesla Model X "to determine whether automated functions were in use at the time of the crash," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

NHTSA said it was "collecting information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Tesla and the driver," a Michigan man. Tesla Motors in a brief statement on Wednesday said, "Based on the information we have now, we have no reason to believe that Autopilot had anything to do with this accident." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
