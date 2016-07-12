FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seeks answers on fatal Tesla Autopilot crash
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. seeks answers on fatal Tesla Autopilot crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla Motors Inc a detailed list of questions regarding its Autopilot feature and a May 7 fatal crash in Florida in which the system was in use.

The nine-page letter dated July 8 was made public Tuesday and requires the Palo Alto, Calif., automaker to file responses in the coming weeks. The letter is a standard part of a formal defect investigation by the auto safety agency. Some answers are due by July 29 and others by Aug. 26, NHTSA said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

