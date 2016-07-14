FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumer Reports urges Tesla to disable auto steering
July 14, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Consumer Reports urges Tesla to disable auto steering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. magazine Consumer Reports on Thursday urged Tesla Motors Inc to disable its automatic steering function in its Autopilot driving-assist system that’s under investigation by U.S. officials.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a May 7 fatal crash in Florida of a Model S driver who was using Autopilot. Consumer Reports wants Tesla to disable the current system and require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and to stop referring to the current system as Autopilot. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

