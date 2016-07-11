FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SEC to probe Tesla for possible securities law breach - WSJ
July 11, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

SEC to probe Tesla for possible securities law breach - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla Motors Inc for a possible securities law breach after the electric car maker failed to disclose a fatal crash in May, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The SEC is scrutinizing whether Tesla should have disclosed the accident as a "material" event, or a development a reasonable investor would consider important, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/29Icppr)

"Tesla has not received any communication from the SEC regarding this issue. Our blog post last week provided the relevant information about this issue," a Tesla spokeswoman said in an email.

The fatal accident killed 40-year-old Joshua Brown, who was driving a Tesla Model S car in autopilot mode. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
