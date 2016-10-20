Tesla says all vehicles in production to have full self-driving hardware

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday all vehicles in production, including Model 3, will have full self-driving hardware.

Model S and Model X vehicles with this new hardware are already in production, the company said in a statement.

New hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently available on Teslas with first-generation Autopilot hardware, Tesla said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)