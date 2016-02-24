FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla Motors to cover towing costs for up to 500 miles
February 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla Motors to cover towing costs for up to 500 miles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said it would tow its customers’ cars for up to 500 miles to its nearest service center in North America for free.

The company’s service policy previously covered towing costs for up to 50 miles for cars under warranty.

Tesla said earlier in February that it planned to deliver 80,000-90,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs in 2016.

The company’s delivery forecast is 8 percent more than market estimates, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

