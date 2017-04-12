BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors have urged the electric car maker to add two new independent directors who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk.
The investors also urged that all directors be re-elected annually.
California State Teachers Retirement System and Hermes Equity Ownership Services are among the five investment groups pressing for the changes. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: