April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors have urged the electric car maker to add two new independent directors who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The investors also urged that all directors be re-elected annually.

California State Teachers Retirement System and Hermes Equity Ownership Services are among the five investment groups pressing for the changes. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)