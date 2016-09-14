Tesla says 'no way of knowing' if Autopilot was engaged before China crash

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said it is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in China involving one of its vehicles, but has "no way of knowing" if its semi-automated Autopilot system was engaged at the time of the accident, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

China's CCTV on Wednesday reported 23-year-old Gao Yaning died in January after crashing into the back of a road sweeping vehicle while driving a Tesla car on a highway in the northeastern province of Hebei. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)