a year ago
Tesla says it plans to raise additional cash this year
August 31, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Tesla says it plans to raise additional cash this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors plans to raise additional cash this year to help it fund development and production of its new Model 3 sedan and build out its giant battery factory, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The electric car maker said it planned to raise money through either an equity or debt offering, in a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk previously had warned that the company might need "a small equity capital raise" in 2017. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

