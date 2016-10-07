BERLIN Oct 7 The Autopilot function on Tesla
Motors Inc's Model S car represents a "considerable
traffic hazard", according to an internal report for Germany's
Transport Ministry seen by magazine Der Spiegel.
Experts in the Federal Highway Research Institute carried
out tests on the electric car and criticised it on a number of
points, the magazine reported on Friday.
For example, drivers are not alerted by the Autopilot system
when the vehicle gets into a situation that the computer cannot
solve, Spiegel cited the report as saying.
In addition, the car's sensors do not detect far back enough
during an overtaking manoeuvre, while the emergency brake also
performs inadequately, according to the report.
Spiegel said Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was aware
of the report but did not want to take the model out of service.
The ministry told Reuters a final evaluation had not yet
been taken and further tests were being conducted.
Tesla said in a statement: "We have always been clear with
our customers that Autopilot is a drivers assistance system that
requires the driver to pay attention at all times."
It said the system also included safeguards against driver
misuse and that it was not aware of any safeguards as strong in
any other car on the road. Tesla added its emergency braking
system was also "state of the art" in the industry.
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced last October, has been the
focus of intense scrutiny following news in July that a Model S
driver was killed while using the technology in a May 7
collision with a truck in Florida.
(Reporting by Ralf Bode and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Caroline
Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)