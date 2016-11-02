Tesla obliged to pay $1.7 bln to Panasonic for gigafactory cells

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc had an obligation to pay a total of about $1.7 billion to Japan's Panasonic Corp as of Sept. 30 for electric vehicle battery cells made at Tesla's gigafactory in Nevada, the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Panasonic, Tesla's longstanding battery partner, agreed in 2014 to invest in equipment, machinery and other manufacturing tools at the gigafactory, which will make cylindrical lithium-ion cells for Tesla's cars.

Tesla has said it expects to start making batteries at the $5 billion plant by the end of the year.

The batteries will be used initially in Tesla's energy products and later in its cars. (bit.ly/2fcg6nq)

Tesla also said on Wednesday it had incurred about $608 million of costs for its gigafactory as of Sept. 30.

The company said in August it expected to spend about $520 million on the construction of the plant in all of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)