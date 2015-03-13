FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla reassigns global sales chief -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla reassigns global sales chief -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, March 13 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Motors has reassigned its global sales chief and is looking to hire executives to run sales operations in Asia, North America and Europe, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Jerome Guillen, vice president of global sales and service, will return to a customer-satisfaction role, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla officials were not immediately available to comment, but the company told Bloomberg that Guillen was not demoted and remains part of the senior executive team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The company also told Bloomberg it was interviewing candidates for the three regional sales positions.

“Once they are on board, Jerome’s focus will be on post-sales activity from delivery to long-term customer care, where he has done an incredible job,” Tesla said in a statement to Bloomberg. “He has taken Tesla to the highest service satisfaction of any company in the auto industry by far.” (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.