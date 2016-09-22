FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tesla sues Michigan officials over state bar on sales
September 22, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Tesla sues Michigan officials over state bar on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Michigan against Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials over the state's refusal to allow the Palo Alto, California automaker to sell vehicles directly to consumers.

The suit comes days after the state rejected the electric vehicle manufacturer's application to directly sell vehicles to consumers. Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not sell vehicles through franchised dealers. Tesla's suit says it is seeking on an expedited basis an order that it is "entitled to a vehicle dealer license." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

