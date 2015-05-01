Tesla unveils suite of batteries for homes, businesses

HAWTHORNE, Calif., April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Energy - a suite of batteries for homes, businesses and utilities - a highly-anticipated plan to expand its business beyond electric vehicles.

Tesla will build stationary energy storage systems using the same basic batteries it will produce for its vehicles at a large factory the company is building in Nevada.

Musk made the announcement at an event near Los Angeles on Thursday evening. (Reporting By Nichola Groom and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)