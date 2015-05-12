FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla to modify electric vehicles for China to meet new charging standard
May 12, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

Tesla to modify electric vehicles for China to meet new charging standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said it will modify new electric vehicles it produces for China to fit the national charging standard in the world’s biggest automobile market once that standard has been set.

The American electric car maker is also actively involved in the process of setting that standard in China, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Tesla cut jobs in China earlier this year after it missed sales targets, which analysts partially blame on difficulty charging the company’s electric cars in China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

