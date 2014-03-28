FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US regulator closes investigation into Tesla Model S sedan fires
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

US regulator closes investigation into Tesla Model S sedan fires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators said they had closed an investigation into electric sports car maker Tesla Motors Inc’s popular Model S sedans.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigations into the company’s Model S luxury electric cars in November after three cars caught fire.

"A defect trend has not been identified," the regulator said on its website. (r.reuters.com/tyn97v)

“The closing of the investigation does not constitute a finding by NHTSA that a safety-related defect does not exist.” (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.