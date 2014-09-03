FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla settles on Nevada for "gigafactory" site -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla settles on Nevada for "gigafactory" site -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc has decided to build its “gigafactory” in Nevada, CNBC on Wednesday cited sources as saying, picking from among several U.S. states for the future site of an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion battery plant to produce cheaper and more efficient battery packs.

The electric carmaker is still hammering out the specifics of a contract but the deal is a “go,” CNBC cited one source from the Nevada governor’s office as saying.

Tesla had previously announced a partnership with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp to open its envisioned battery factory in the United States in 2017. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.