Tesla settles on Nevada for "gigafactory" site -CNBC

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc has decided to build its “gigafactory” in Nevada, CNBC on Wednesday cited sources as saying, picking from among several U.S. states for the future site of an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion battery plant to produce cheaper and more efficient battery packs.

The electric carmaker is still hammering out the specifics of a contract but the deal is a “go,” CNBC cited one source from the Nevada governor’s office as saying.

Tesla had previously announced a partnership with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp to open its envisioned battery factory in the United States in 2017. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)