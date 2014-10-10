Tesla unveils all-wheel drive Model S

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc unveiled an all-wheel drive Model S on Thursday, saying “D” stands for “dual motor”, putting an end to days of speculation on the meaning of the cryptic “D” in Chief Executive Elon Musk’s tweet last week.

At an event in Hawthorne, California, the Silicon Valley automaker announced the latest upgrades, about a week after Musk posted a pair of tweets suggesting the company would soon announce a product he referred to as “D.” (Reporting by Nicola Groom in Los Angeles and Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)