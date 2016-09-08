FRANKFURT, Sept 8 A Tesla electric car
involved in a fatal crash in the Netherlands this week was not
using the "Autopilot" function at the time of the accident,
Tesla said on Thursday.
"Thus far, we can confirm from the car's logs that Autopilot
was not engaged at any time during the drive cycle and that,
consistent with the damage that was observed after the vehicle
struck the tree, the vehicle was being driven at more than 155
kilometers an hour," a Tesla spokesman said in a statement.
The cause of the crash on a highway about 40 kilometres east
of Amsterdam is still being investigated, and Tesla is
cooperating with authorities, the company said.
In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration is investigating a May 7 fatality in Florida in
which a driver using Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system
crashed into a truck.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)