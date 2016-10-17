FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Tesla, Panasonic to collaborate on solar cells production
October 17, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 10 months ago

Tesla, Panasonic to collaborate on solar cells production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors said it would collaborate with Panasonic Corp to manufacture solar cells and modules in Buffalo, New York.

Under the agreement, Tesla said it will use the cells and modules in a solar energy system that will work seamlessly with its energy storage products Powerwall and Powerpack. bit.ly/2e7iJrg

Panasonic is expected to begin production at the Buffalo facility in 2017 and Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for those cells, Tesla said in a statement. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

