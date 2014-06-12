FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla Motors to share patents to spur electric car development
June 12, 2014

Tesla Motors to share patents to spur electric car development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors on Thursday said it will allow others to use its intellectual property in hopes of speeding up development of electric cars by all manufacturers.

Tesla’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company will not take legal action against anyone who “in good faith, wants to use our technology.”

Musk also said in a posting on the company’s website, “We believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly evolving technology platform.”

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
