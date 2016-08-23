Tesla to unveil new product Tuesday, shares rise

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company planned to make a product announcement later in the day, sending the company's share price higher.

"Tesla product announcement at noon California time today," Musk tweeted. The company declined to offer details before the announcement. Shares rose more than 1 percent after the post and were recently trading up $3.69, or 1.7 percent, to $226.62 a share. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)