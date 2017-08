Aug 23 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc will launch a 100 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery for its Model S and Model X cars, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Musk said in a tweet earlier in the day that Tesla would unveil a new product, sending the company's shares up as much as 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)