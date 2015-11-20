FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla recalling 90,000 Model S sedans to check seat belts
November 20, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla recalling 90,000 Model S sedans to check seat belts

Joseph White

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said Friday it is recalling all 90,000 Model S sedans produced to check for a possible defect in the front seat belt assemblies.

The cost of the worldwide recall will be “immaterial,” the company said. The problem was discovered after a single report to the company in early November of a seatbelt assembly breaking when a customer in the front passenger seat of a Model S on the road in Europe turned to talk with passengers in the rear seat.

Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski

