Tesla reports 4th-quarter loss of $107.6 million
February 11, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla reports 4th-quarter loss of $107.6 million

Paul Lienert

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $107.6 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $16.3 million, or 13 cents per share.

The California-based maker of luxury electric cars missed its quarterly sales target as well, delivering 9,834 vehicles. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk had said in July 2014 the company would deliver 13,000 of its Model S sedans.

Revenue in the quarter climbed to $956.7 million, from $615.2 million a year ago. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

