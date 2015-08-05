FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electric car maker Tesla's net loss widens in 2nd quarter
August 5, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Electric car maker Tesla's net loss widens in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc’s net loss widened in the second quarter, and it continued to burn through cash ahead of the launch of its Model X crossover car and the opening of its Nevada battery factory, the company said Wednesday.

Tesla lost $184.2 million, compared with a loss of $61.9 million in the 2014 second quarter. Revenue climbed 24 percent to $955.0 million, from $769.3 million, as car sales continued to rise.

On an adjusted basis, Tesla said it lost 48 cents a share, less than the 60 cents analysts had expected. In the year-earlier period, Tesla said, it earned 13 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Tesla stock on Wednesday closed up 1.4 percent at $270.13 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

