Tesla reports biggest loss in 10 quarters
November 3, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla reports biggest loss in 10 quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc reported its biggest loss in 10 quarters as it spent heavily on the rollout of the Model X SUV and the development of the Model 3 vehicle.

The Elon Musk-led company's net loss widened to $229.9 million, or $1.78 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $74.7 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1HpuA9R)

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $936.8 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

