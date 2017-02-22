Tesla says Model 3 on track for volume production by Sept

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September.

The company's net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $320.4 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2l9C0tI

Tesla, which is led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose 88 percent to $2.28 billion.

The company is betting big on Model 3 to help it meet its goal of producing 500,000 cars annually in 2018. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)