FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tesla offers upgrade for Roadster car to boost mileage
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Tesla offers upgrade for Roadster car to boost mileage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts Dec. 26 story throughout to show that Tesla is offering retrofit upgrade to Roadster, not relauching the model)

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc will offer a retrofit package to its Roadster model including a new battery pack that will increase the distance the car can travel on a single charge by nearly two-thirds to more than 400 miles, the company said in a blog posting.

The company’s shares rose 2.8 percent to $228.44 in late afternoon trading on Friday, the day of the Tesla blog posting.

Tesla will demonstrate the enhanced range for the new Roadster in a drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles in the early weeks of 2015, the company said in its blog post. (bit.ly/13zLpRe)

The Roadster, no longer in production, can travel up to about 245 miles on a single charge.

Tesla discontinued production of Roadster, its first car, three years ago to focus on its ‘Model S’ sedan.

The company launched the Roadster in 2008 and sold about 2,500 of them until January 2012.

Tesla’s announcement hints at plans to use more advanced battery packs in Model S sedans and the upcoming sports utility vehicle ‘Model X’ and the smaller ‘Model 3’ car, Stifel Nicolaus and Co analyst James Albertine wrote in a note.

Tesla is expected to launch the Model X in 2015 and the Model 3 in 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.