Tesla will clarify customers may disclose vehicle problems -source
June 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Tesla will clarify customers may disclose vehicle problems -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc has agreed to revise its customer repair agreements to allow owners to report potential safety issues to U.S. auto safety regulators, a source briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said Tesla had entered into a “troublesome nondisclosure agreement” with a Tesla Model S owner who had suspension problems. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told Reuters on Thursday that the agency was reviewing the automaker’s use of the agreements to see if they had impeded owners from making complaints. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
