FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla Motors shares face drain from pricey batteries -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

Tesla Motors shares face drain from pricey batteries -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Motors Inc, which makes electric cars that are widely praised for performance, could fall more than 50 percent unless the company can get stronger, cheaper batteries that will allow it to cut the $90,000-plus vehicle sticker price in half, Barron’s said.

The company’s current Model S is too expensive to attract the hundreds of thousands of buyers each year needed to support the stock price, Barron’s said in its June 10 edition. The battery for the model, which will run about 230 miles on a charge, costs tens of thousands of dollars.

Barron’s said a more affordable model Gen III that is expected in three years will have a less expensive battery, but a driving range that is too short to generate the sales that are priced into the stock.

Its shares traded at $102.04 on Friday and have ranged from $25.52 in August to $114.90 last month. They could be worth as little as $50, according to Barron‘s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.