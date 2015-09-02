FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla Signature series Model X priced at $132,000 to $144,000
September 2, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla Signature series Model X priced at $132,000 to $144,000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday that customers who reserved its first luxury electric crossover, the Model X Signature series, could now customize their models, with prices ranging from $132,000 and $144,000.

That puts the electric car maker one step closer to delivery of the first, special version of the Model X sport utility vehicle, which has been eagerly awaited since it was announced in early 2012.

The premium-priced Signature series will be the first of the new Model X cars, with deliveries to begin this month, a Tesla spokeswoman said.

It is customary for automakers to debut higher-priced versions of their cars before introducing more-standard models.

Tesla has been spending heavily ahead of the launch of the Model X, its first battery-powered SUV to follow the Model S sedan to market, even as it prepares to roll out in 2017 a cheaper, mass-market vehicle starting at $35,000, the Model 3.

The limited-edition Signature series cars, which will be available in a unique red color not offered for the standard Model X, include such features as self-parking capacity and enhanced sound. Optional add-ons include packages for subzero weather or towing. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

