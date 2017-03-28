FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
REFILE-Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 pct stake in Tesla
March 28, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 months ago

REFILE-Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 pct stake in Tesla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to "Tuesday" from "Monday")

March 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in the company as of March 24, Tesla said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

