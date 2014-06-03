FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla CEO musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for battery gigafactory
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tesla CEO musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for battery gigafactory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc annual meeting: * CEO Musk says company “quite advanced” in planning for battery gigafactory * CEO Musk says feel “really good” about partnership with Panasonic Corp

including daily meetings * CEO Musk says production of Gen III car and gigafactory will move together * CEO Musk says has committed to be CEO through production of Gen III car, in

4-5 year time frame, then will reassess * CEO Musk says next-generation roadster is “probably five years away” * CEO Musk says company may build on three sites for gigafactory * CEO Musk says Tesla will always be a manufacturing company

