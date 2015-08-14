FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tesla Fremont factory power to be restored within hours
August 14, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tesla Fremont factory power to be restored within hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds short-term nature of outage)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Power will be restored by Friday afternoon at the Tesla Motors Inc auto factory in Fremont, California, a spokeswoman for utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co said.

PG&E and Tesla said a crane truck accidentally brought down a power line to the plant at about 6:30 a.m. PDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

The auto plant was one of a few PG&E customers affected by the outage, said a PG&E spokeswoman. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

