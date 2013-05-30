FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

Tesla Motors CEO says supercharger network to triple by end of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc’s Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will triple its network of superchargers for electrical vehicles by the end of next month.

A key criticism of electric vehicles is that their driving distance relies heavily on the availability of charging stations. Superchargers can power a battery more quickly and are better suited for long distance travel.

Tesla’s supercharger network will cover most of the major metropolitan areas of the United States and some of Canada by the end of this year, Musk said.

Musk made the statement at an All Things Digital conference, an annual gathering of technology and media executives in the California town of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Vehicles will be able to travel from Los Angeles to New York using just the expanded supercharger network, Musk added.

