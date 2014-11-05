FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla third-quarter loss doubles to $75 million
November 5, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla third-quarter loss doubles to $75 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said its third-quarter loss nearly doubled from a year ago to $75 million, as manufacturing, sales and development expenses increased to meet rising demand.

Revenue doubled to $852 million. The company delivered a record 7,785 Model S sedans in the quarter, most of them in North America.

Research and development spending climbed as Tesla added a new dual-motor version of the Model S and readied the Model X crossover for production in early 2015.

Tesla shares were up nearly 5 percent at $241.55 in after-market trading after closing on Wednesday at $230.97 per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)

