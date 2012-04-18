Australia's Telstra to leave dividend unchanged

April 19 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp, Australia’s largest phone company, said on Thursday it planned to keep its dividends unchanged for 2012 and 2013, disappointing investors hoping for a higher payout.

Telstra is set to receive A$11 billion ($11.4 billion)from the government when it hands over its fixed line assets which will form the basis of Australia’s A$38 billion National Broadband Network.

Telstra, which controls 60 percent of the domestic telecommunications market, said it expected excess free cash of A$2 billion to A$3 billion over the next three years, subject to market conditions and the rollout of the NBN proceeding to schedule.

Analysts had been expecting the company to announce an A$1.5-2.0 billion share buyback programme over 2013-2015.

Telstra said it intended to pay a 28 cent per share fully franked dividend in 2012 and 2013.

“Our preference for returning capital to shareholders is via growth in franked dividends. However, we do not expect to have the franking capacity to increase the dividend before 2014,” said Andrew Penn, Telstra’s chief financial officer.

“Whilst in the meantime an alternative available to us, is an on market share buyback, at the current level of our excess today, we do not believe an on market buy back would be efficient.”

Telstra competes against Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, and smaller players such as iiNet and AAPT, owned by Telecom NZ. ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ed Davies)