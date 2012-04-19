UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra douses share buyback hopes

* Telstra sees up to A$3 bln free cash over three years

* No plans for share buy back, dividend guidance maintained

* Shares fall 1.5 percent

April 19 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp, Australia’s largest phone company, on Thursday doused expectations of a share buy back, saying it would not be efficient, and maintained its dividend guidance for this year and the next.

Analysts had been expecting Telstra, which controls 60 percent of the domestic telecommunications market, to announce an A$1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) to A$2.0 billion share buyback.

“Whilst in the meantime an alternative available to us is an on market share buyback, at the current level of our excess today, we do not believe an on market buy back would be efficient,” Andrew Penn, Telstra’s chief financial officer, said as the company updates investors.

Shares in Telstra fell 1.5 percent to A$3.31 in early trade. The stock has climbed from below A$3 in August, partly on investors expecting capital would be returned to shareholders.

City Index chief market analyst Peter Esho said the statement left “more questions than answers.”

“There was an expectation building in the market that there would be a buy back this year and they’ve ruled that out. It’s still not overly expensive but it removes that immediate reason that some traders may have been looking for,” Esho said.

Telstra said it expected excess free cash of A$2 billion to A$3 billion over the next three years as it receives A$11 billion from the government in exchange for its fixed line assets.

Those assets will form the basis of Australia’s A$38 billion National Broadband Network.

Telstra said it still intended to pay a 28 cent per share fully franked dividend in 2012 and 2013.

“Our preference for returning capital to shareholders is via growth in franked dividends. However, we do not expect to have the franking capacity to increase the dividend before 2014,” Penn said.

Telstra competes against Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, and smaller players such as iiNet and AAPT, owned by Telecom NZ. ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ed Davies and Michael Perry)