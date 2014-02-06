FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro replacing older crude railcars in its fleet -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Tesoro replacing older crude railcars in its fleet -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp is replacing older railcars in its crude-by-rail fleet with ones that have the latest safety design, Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.

He said 90 percent of Tesoro’s fleet consists of railcars that meet the latest design standards embraced by the rail industry for all tank cars manufactured after October 2011. By mid-2014, the company is replacing the remaining 10 percent with cars that meet the standards, he said.

The upgrade comes after several explosive crashes that involved trains moving crude oil. Tesoro receives up to 50,000 barrels per day of North Dakota Bakken crude oil at its 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Anacortes, Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.