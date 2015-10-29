FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro says better yields bolster value of railed-in Bakken crude
October 29, 2015 / 1:05 PM / in 2 years

Tesoro says better yields bolster value of railed-in Bakken crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp sees continued value in railing North Dakota Bakken crude to its Washington state refinery despite higher costs because of improved yields, Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.

“We still see economic value to be able to move Bakken to the West Coast and achieve the benefits that we have always stated, which primarily are driven by the yield improvements in the refineries,” he said.

Bakken’s discounts to other crudes have narrowed in the fallout of the global oil price rout, siphoning some profitability of oil-by-rail. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

