FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro CEO: state review for Washington railport 'incredibly slow'
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Tesoro CEO: state review for Washington railport 'incredibly slow'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff said on Friday the Washington state review process for the company’s proposed 360,000-barrel-per-day railport is “moving incredibly slow.”

Goff said “something could happen” with the project in early 2016 if it is ultimately approved by the government.

A state council expects to release an environmental impact statement by mid-summer - later than the May time frame Tesoro had expected - and a trial-like adjudication process has begun. The committee will submit its recommendation of whether to approve or reject the project to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee once that process concludes. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.