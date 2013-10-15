FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro Logistics to replace part of leaking N. Dakota pipeline
October 15, 2013 / 5:04 PM / 4 years ago

Tesoro Logistics to replace part of leaking N. Dakota pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP will repair and replace a 200-foot section of the North Dakota pipeline that leaked 20,600 barrels of Bakken oil onto farmland in late September, the company said on Tuesday.

The plan has been submitted and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the company said.

Tesoro declined to comment on the cause of the leak, citing ongoing investigations. It did not provide a date for the possible restart of the line.

