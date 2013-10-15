FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tesoro to replace part of leaking N. Dakota pipeline
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 5:23 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tesoro to replace part of leaking N. Dakota pipeline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP will repair and replace a 200-foot section of the 20-year old North Dakota pipeline that leaked 20,600 barrels of Bakken oil onto farmland in late September, the company said on Tuesday.

The six-inch pipeline, which runs 35 miles, was carrying oil to a rail facility outside Columbus in northwest North Dakota when it ruptured. A local farmer, who was harvesting wheat on his farm, discovered oil spouting from the line on Sept. 29.

The repair plans were submitted to and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the company said.

“Once extracted, a portion of the pipeline will be sent to an independent lab for analysis,” Megan Arredondo, a Tesoro spokeswoman said.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company declined to say what caused the leak, citing ongoing investigations. It did not provide a date for the line’s restart.

State regulators have pointed to corrosion as the possible cause of the leak although the investigation, headed by PHMSA, is not yet complete.

So far, just over 2,100 barrels of the spilled oil has been recovered, Arredondo said.

BP Plc built the pipeline in 1993 and Tesoro bought it in 2001.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.